Almost 1,000 barangays in Ilocos region lack elementary schools – DepEd study

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — At least 989 barangays in the Ilocos Region lack elementary schools, according to a Department of Education (DepEd) study that reveals a long-standing basic education gap in rural communities.

The regional DepEd’s Policy, Planning, and Research Division (PRRD) conducted the study, “Schoolless Barangays” in the region’s four provinces: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

It captured the situation in the region during the school year 2019-2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic which uncovered and exacerbated the crisis in the country’s educational system.

The study found out that 989 or about 30.27% of 3,267 barangays in the four provinces do not have elementary schools. The study covered 116 towns and nine cities in the Ilocos region.

A DepEd press statement on the study also said, “564 barangays have secondary schools”, but did not have other details on this sector.

Ilocos Sur has 325 barangays without elementary schools, followed by 207 barangays in Ilocos Norte, 254 in La Union, and 203 in Pangasinan.

The Singson clan has dominated governance in Ilocos Sur for decades while Ilocos Norte is the home province of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his family.

Cecilia P. Rosido, research team leader and PRRD Chief Education Supervisor, said that the lack of schools in remote villages in the region is a “paramount concern.”

The study shows how neglect in basic education stokes inequality.

Many pupils from remote areas that do not have public schools eventually drop out as their families struggle with transportation costs and allowances, the study revealed.

The study also found out that those who walk some distance to schools outside of their villages often have “lower grades” compared to those who travel using private vehicles and public transportation.

Students who have to travel outside the study’s catchment area – defined as within a two-kilometer radius in rural areas and one-kilometer radius in urban communities – have more absences than those who have shorter travel to school, decreasing their chance to complete a school year, the study showed.

Of almost 1.3 million enrolled basic education students in the Ilocos, at least 60,984 come from barangays without schools, the DepEd said.

Citing a 2014 DepEd order that backed the conduct of the research, the agency said the results could guide the agency’s top management in “bringing the schools closer” to the students.

There “should be at least one elementary school for every barangay in the country, and at least one high school for every municipality or city,” according to the DepEd order. – Rappler.com

