Batangas governor draws flak for EDSA message while backing Marcos candidacy

UNITEAM BACKER. Batangas Governor Dodo Mandanas in a February 22 release photo by Hugpong ng Pagbabago with Davao City Mayor and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte.

Many of Mandanas' constituents ask how one can celebrate EDSA People Power while supporting the candidacy of the son of the ousted dictator

BATANGAS, Philippines – Batangas Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas has taken down his solidarity message in line with the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolt after a barrage of social media criticism noted his support for the presidential candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son and namesake of the ousted dictator.

“Patuloy tayong titindig para sa Mabuting Serbisyo Publiko at Pamamahala. Tayo ay kaisa sa ika-36 na Anibersaryo ng EDSA People Power Revolution,” Mandanas said in a post shared by the Batangas province Public Information Office. (We will continue to stand for good public service and governance. We are one with the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.)

This Batangas province information office Facebook post on February 25 on the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolt disappeared on February 26 after netizens flooded the comments thread with criticism for Governor Dodo Mandanas’ support of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s presidential bid. (Batangas PIO Facebook page)

The post garnered over 500 comments and more than 700 shares an hour after it was released.

It was no longer on the page when Rappler checked on Saturday, February 26. Rappler has screencaps of netizens’ comments on the post.

Commenting on the post, environmentalist Ipat Luna said, “Wow, two faced ata ito, Gov. Mawalang galang na pero hindi namin matanggap ang inyong inendorso, hindi lang ito pulitikal kundi moral, parang pagkatig sa kasinungalingan at lahat ng katiwalian at kasamaan ng Martial Law.” (Wow, this looks two-faced, governor. With all due respect, we can’t accept the candidate you endorsed. This isn’t just political but moral, this embrace of the lies, corruption, and abuses of Martial Law.)

“Kaisa daw, pero ang anak ng pinatalsik ang ikinakampanya. Ano ba talaga?” asked Ronald Pesa. (With EDSA, but campaigning for the son of the ousted leader. Just what is your stand?)

Catherine Gonzales Dimaano also commented, “Nakikiisa daw pero hindi makita sa ginagawa. Ang taong nakikiisa ay hindi kailanman mag-eendorso ng mga taong naging dahilan kung bakit nag-alsa laban sa administrasyon ang mga Pilipino noon.” (Words not matched by action. A person who stands for EDSA would never endorse persons who were the reason why Filipinos revolted against that administration.)

Mandanas was quoted in December last year as “endorsing and supporting” Marcos Jr. and running-mate, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

“Their message of unity is the right message this time,” he said.

He reiterated that endorsement on February 22 at a Duterte campaign rally in Batangas City.

Early in his government career, Mandanas served as the right hand of former first lady Imelda Marcos and was appointed as the first general manager of the Human Settlements Development Corporation.

The governor was asked to comment on netizens reactions but he has not replied as of this writing. – Rappler.com