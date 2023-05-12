WATCH: Bersamin defends Marcos’ Cabinet ‘reorganization’ plans

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presides over the sectoral meeting on the updates on the government right-sizing program in Malacañang Palace on April 4, 2023. Present during the sectoral meeting are Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, DBM Undersecretary Wilford Will Wong, DBM Director John Aries Macaspac, Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza of the Presidential Adviser Legislative Affairs and head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office and Assistant Secretary Rose Virginie B. Iñigo Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

'The President is smart about his Cabinet choices,' says Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin

MANILA, Philippines – Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plan to appoint losing 2022 candidates to government posts, in what the Chief Executive had said would be a “reorganization” of the Cabinet.

“They mean very well but you know, there are good people out there. If the President wants to replace some people in the Cabinet right now, he is within his full political power to exercise that choice,” said Bersamin on Friday, May 12, on the sidelines of a Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission meeting in Camp Aguinaldo.

Play Video

“The President is smart about his Cabinet choices,” added Bersamin.

Several Cabinet officials have left the Marcos administration after serving just months in office, including Bersamin’s predecessor, Vic Rodriguez.

The year-long ban on appointing losing 2022 candidates lapsed on May 10. Marcos has not indicated who among the losing candidates from the last elections would be offered government posts, but there are several that need to be filled.

Foremost is the agriculture post, which Marcos himself concurrently holds. There are also officers-in-charge for two other crucial portfolios: defense and health. – Rappler.com