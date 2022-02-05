Biden eyes longtime diplomat MaryKay Carlson as next US ambassador to PH

The White House says US President Joe Biden will nominate MaryKay Loss Carlson, who has 37 years of experience in the foreign service, as envoy to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – US President Joe Biden on Friday, February 4, announced his nominees to three key posts, including his choice for the new ambassador to the Philippines: MaryKay Loss Carlson, who has nearly four decades of experience in the foreign service.

“Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following leaders to serve as key leaders in his administration,” the White House said in a statement on Friday, as it named Carlson and Biden’s nominees for ambassador to South Africa and United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Senior US diplomat Heather Bariava has been the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Manila since September 2021, taking over from Deputy of Mission John Law.

Carlson, who has been in the foreign service since 1985, is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She had served as deputy chief of mission in New Delhi, India for three years. She was chargé d’affaires for 10 months during the time. Carlson had been assigned to US diplomatic missions in China, Ukraine, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic.

She was also Principal Deputy Executive Secretary on the staff of the Secretary of State, Director of the Secretary’s Executive Secretariat Staff, and Deputy Director of Korean Affairs. Carlson had also received numerous performance awards, including six Superior Honor Awards, a recognition given by the US State Department.

The White House said Biden has also expressed his intent to nominate Reuben Brigety as ambassador to South Africa, and Elizabeth Shortino, as United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Brigety is an Adjunct Senior Fellow for African Peace and Security at the Council on Foreign Relations, and is a member of the Board of Counselors of McLarty Associates in Washington, DC.

Shortino has held positions at the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Treasury, and the Office of the US Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund. Shortino has served as the Acting US Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund since Since February 2021.