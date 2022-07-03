Biden invites Marcos to Washington despite US court contempt order

POST-ELECTION ADDRESS. Former senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos speaks from his campaign headquarters.

MANILA, Philippines – United States President Joe Biden invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Washington, further cementing Marcos’ immunity in the US despite a $353-million contempt judgment by a US court.

The invitation was announced by the Philippine Ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez in an interview with The Chiefs on Friday night, July 1.

Romualdez said US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff personally brought a handwritten letter by Biden for Marcos, bidding the new president come to Washington.

“He congratulated the president and that he hoped to be able to speak to him again by phone sometime soon. But also, [he] invited him to come to Washington when both our schedules would allow,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez asked Marcos when he would like to go to the US – its most powerful longtime ally – and Marcos said he wanted to focus on getting a hold of the domestic issues of the Philippines first. The ambassador said Marcos has also been advised to travel around Southeast Asia.

About Marcos’ immunity

Records from the United States District Court and Court of Appeals showed Marcos as being held in contempt for “contumacious conduct causing direct harm to [a class of human rights victims].” The $353 million fine is already equivalent to about P18 billion.

Romualdez said, however, that Marcos automatically enjoyed diplomatic immunity as a head of state. Marcos overwhelmingly triumphed in the 2022 elections, getting a majority vote of 31.6 million Filipinos.

Romualdez said the United States, through its chargé d’affaires in the Philippines, Heather Variava, “immediately” informed Marcos about his immunity after he won the elections.

“He was definitely welcome to come to the United States. He and his family,” Romualdez said.

Sara on a solo trip

Romualdez also confirmed Vice President Sara Duterte going to the United States ahead of the September United Nations General Assembly in the US.

Duterte, the incoming education secretary, was invited to a UN event related to education. The exact date was not confirmed. – Rappler.com