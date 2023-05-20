Blind 2023 LET passer dedicates achievement to late parents

Michael Palisoc Morano shares that his parents were instrumental in his March 2023 LET feat as they motivated him to finish his studies even though he became completely blind

MANILA, Philippines – “‘Nay, ‘Tay, pasado ako sa exam (Mom, Dad, I passed the exam),” newly licensed secondary level teacher Michael Palisoc Morano said in his Facebook post on Friday, May 19, after learning he passed the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET).

Morano told Rappler he hoped to become a teacher to share his knowledge, especially with those who have disabilities such as himself. The newly licensed teacher became completely blind in 2006 due to cataracts.

He also shared that he really worked hard to review for the LET with the help of a screen reader and recorded lectures from his classes on his phone and laptop.

“Medyo nahirapan lang po nang konti, lalo na po kapag pinapakita ‘yung presentation nila, kasi ‘di ko po nakikita. [Ang] ginagawa ko nalang po minsan ay nireresearch ko po sa internet (I had a bit of a hard time [reviewing], especially when the presentation slides were being shown, as I couldn’t see. What I did instead was to research on the internet.),” Morano said

He dedicated his successful LET result to his late parents as they were instrumental in getting him to study once more in 2011.

“Rain or shine, kahit almost one hour ang biyahe papunta sa school, hindi namin alintana (Rain or shine, even if the trip going to school takes almost an hour, it never was a concern for us),” he said.

His dad Jose, who was a tricycle driver, would usually bring and fetch Morano while he was pursuing his studies. His mother Milagros, meanwhile, was the one who worked to find a suitable school for his needs.

PARENTS. Michael Palisoc Morano’s parents, Jose and Milagros, worked hard for their son to finish his studies. Both parents died in March and August 2021, respectively. Photo from Michael Palisoc Morano

“Hindi po ako nawalan ng pag-asa dahil po solido ang dedikasyon ng aking mga magulang na ako ay makatapos, kaya ginawa ko din po ang lahat ng aking makakaya (I did not lose hope as my parents had a solid dedication to finish my studies. So I also gave it my all),” he said.

Their collective hardwork led Morano to graduate with a degree in Political Science in 2019 from the Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation in San Carlos City in Pangasinan.

Morano recalled his graduation as a day when he felt the overwhelming happiness of his parents even as he was not able to see their reactions.

GRADUATION. Michael Palisoc Morano’s graduation photo. He graduated in 2019 with a degree in Political Science at the Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation in San Carlos, Pangasinan. Photo from Michael Palisoc Morano

However, he wouldn’t be able to share more achievements with his parents as both Jose and Milagros died in March and August 2021, respectively.

Even if Morano is sad about not being able to share his LET feat with his loved ones, he said that their spirit lives on through him becoming a licensed teacher.

As for his future plans, Morano hoped he would be given an opportunity by any school for him to teach and serve his vocation.

“Bilang isa din po ako sa mga future teachers, huwag po sanang ipagdamot ang mga knowledge na dapat ishare sa mga mag-aaral…. Maging mabuting guro po sana sa lahat ng pagkakataon,” he said in his advice to future teachers.

(As one of those future teachers, let’s not be selfish in the knowledge that we can share with our students. I hope in every opportunity we have, let’s work to be good teachers.) – Rappler.com



