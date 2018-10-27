Six months ago, on April 26, 2018, Boracay was closed down.

After waging a vicious war on drugs, President Rodrigo Duterte turned to the island paradise and drew his iron fist once again. He ordered the island closed to tourists for 6 months until October 26, 2018.

It was a "cesspool" where water smelled like "shit," the President said, justifying his directive.

Government said the closure was meant for rehabilitation, but those who opposed it said the closure was too abrupt and came too suddenly.

Thousands lost their jobs, gross domestic product (GDP) dipped, and tourists had to cancel hotel bookings. Was Boracay’s closure worth all the trouble?

Locals said the shutdown was long overdue. For many, it was a sacrifice they were willing to take. But not all were happy because it meant 6 months without work and 6 months without income. Many were worried they would not survive 6 months of uncertainty.

Rappler takes a close look at the effects of this closure – on the people, businesses, and the environment.