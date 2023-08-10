BuCor grilled during House probe, threatened with P1 budget for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bureau of Corrections Acting Deputy Director for Operations Angelina Bautista and Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. (third and fourth from left) attend a House inquiry into the status of a missing state penitentiary detainee on August 3, 2023.

The House inquiry drags on for six hours, as lawmakers quiz prison officials on why detainees are allowed to live lavish lifestyles

MANILA, Philippines – House lawmakers investigating the alleged corrupt activities inside New Bilibid Prison snapped at Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials on Thursday, August 10, with one congressman even warning of a much-reduced budget for the agency for 2024.

The joint hearing by the committees on public order and justice dragged on for six hours, as legislators quizzed prison officials on why detainees were allowed to live lavish lifestyles behind bars, among other issues.

“If not for the welfare of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), I would raise a motion asking to give you a P1 budget. I am going to look into your report before the budget hearing of the BuCor starts. I would like to see that report,” said Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante, human rights committee chairperson and a member of the public order panel.

BuCor is requesting a P7.2-billion budget for 2024, higher than this fiscal year’s P6.1 billion.

Not deprived of liberty?

Lawmakers brought up in the hearing how detainees continue to have access to internet and telephones.

They also interrogated former PDL-turned-businesswoman Molly Avejar, who has no government post yet runs an informal digital wallet (GCash) remittance business. This allows her to earn 3% of the total remittances received by detainees from people on the outside.

Abante and public order panel chairperson Dan Fernandez also read a document indicating a request entry of recreational materials into the state penitentiary, such as a billiard table, karaoke machines, a mahjong table, a loudspeaker, and construction materials.

The supposed signatory to the document is Senior Inspector Angelina Bautista, who was BuCor acting deputy director for operations and head executive assistant. She was relieved from her post on August 7 pending a bureau-led investigation into the disappearance of an inmate in July.

Congressmen accused Bautista – who oversaw day-to-day operations in NBP – of enabling a system that allowed detainees to enjoy opulent lifestyles.

“The word PDL stands for persons deprived of liberty. They should not be able to have access to all the perks in life. We limit them,” House public order panel vice chairperson Celso Regencia of Iligan City said.

“We allowed the entry of billiard table, videoke machine, and speaker. These are recreational materials,” Bautista justified.

Play Video

Call for resignation

Unsatisfied by her answers, Abante called on Bautista to resign, and also dared BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. to step down from his post if he fails to institute reforms in the state penitentiary.

“I am willing if told to resign from my position. But right now, I will not resign, because I have a duty, a task to do. Please give me more time, because all these problems were just turned over to me,” Catapang answered.

“I’ve inherited a broken system, a broken organization, and it will really take a while to fix this broken BuCor, but I’m not giving up,” he added. “You (Congress) have the power of the purse that can really solve all the problems of BuCor. This is a herculean task and I’m willing to turn this 50-year-old problem within five years.”

Catapang also claimed that “commotions” inside the NBP were caused by drug lords who were transferred from Bilibid to other penitentiaries.

“There is really a challenge to my leadership, in as much as they really want to hold me responsible for all the tactical errors that are being committed by my so-called field commanders,” Catapang said.

Missing PDL

While it was put into the sidelines, the actual main agenda of Thursday’s hearing was the disappearance of Michael Cataroja, a maximum security compound detainee who has been missing since July 15.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla previously admitted he was the victim of false information when he announced back on July 26 that Cataroja’s body had been found inside a septic tank.

As it turned out, only a bone was found inside the tank, and the National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was of a chicken, not a human.

Catapang, however, said they received information that Cataroja was possibly still alive.

“Even his mother is telling us that his son wants to surrender to Senator Raffy Tulfo,” he said. “We are in the area, and we are begging the mother, we are assuring her son that if he will come out, we will ask the honorable senator to be there to really be the one to accept his surrender, if that can be accommodated.” – Rappler.com