Bukidnon’s active COVID-19 cases double in just 3 days

TEMPERATURE CHECK. A nurse takes the temperature of a young man on a wheelchair before vaccination in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

BUKIDNON, Philippines – In just three days, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bukidnon increased by more than 100%, prompting Governor Jose Maria Zubiri to urge residents again to get inoculated to cushion the effects of infections.

The Provincial Health Office logged on Saturday, January 22, a total of 1,047 active cases in the province that reverted to stricter travel rules after the COVID-19 interagency task force placed it under an Alert Level 3 category until January 31.

The province counted 446 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 19, showing that the number more than doubled within three days.

Malaybalay City, the seat of the provincial government, accounted for most of the active cases in Bukidnon with 390 cases, followed by Manolo Fortich town with 193, Valencia City with 129, and Maramag with 114.

It also logged 15 new deaths in two days, from January 17 to January 19.

Dr. Gary Guido Tabios, provincial health chief, said the province had only nine active cases on December 29, 2021, and then it suddenly increased to 20 on January 3.

Zubiri again appealed to Bukidnon residents to get vaccinated as doctors noted that most of the infected were unvaccinated.

“Please stop listening to lies that the vaccines will kill you. Protect your families, your neighbors, your workmates, and everyone around you by getting the vaccine,” Zubiri said.

At the Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center (BPMC), the province’s primary COVID-19 referral hospital, the majority of COVID-19 patients and those with severe symptoms turned out to be unvaccinated.

“Most of the [patients admitted to] the hospital tested positive for COVID-19. Most of those experiencing the severity of COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients,” said BPMC chief Miguel Antonio Prantilla on Tuesday, January 18.

The provincial capitol has so far fully vaccinated 727,762 people or 68.09% of the 1,068,778 eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Bukidnon. About 832,513 more have yet to receive their second doses. – Rappler.com

Grace Cantal-Albasin is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.