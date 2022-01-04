Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal under Alert Level 3 starting January 5

Cavite residents at the Business One Stop Shop at Robinson's Place in General Trias on January 3, 2022

The government's coronavirus task force cites the 'sharp increase of COVID-19 cases' in the areas

MANILA, Philippines – The government’s coronavirus task force has placed Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under Alert Level 3 from January 5 to 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday, January 4.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a statement that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the recommendation amid rising cases in these provinces.

“Due to a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in the particular localities, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved yesterday, January 3, 2022, the recommendation of its sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics to escalate Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal to Alert Level 3,” said the acting presidential spokesperson.

“This shall take effect from January 5, 2022, until January 15, 2022,” Nograles added.

The decision was made a day after the Philippines tallied over 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day

Virus epicenter Metro Manila has been under Alert Level 3 since January 3 – also until January 15. The government escalated quarantine restrictions in the captial region on December 31, the same day the Department of Health (DOH) detected local cases of the Omicron variant.

In Metro Manila, mayors have agreed to prohibit unvaccinated residents from leaving their homes – except for essential tasks like buying goods or medical emergencies – under Alert Level 3. – Rappler.com