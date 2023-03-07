BuCor postpones plan to build headquarters in Masungi Georeserve

GOSSAMER. 'Sapot ni Ric' is one of the most famous spots in Masungi Georeserve, overlooking Laguna de Bay.

The Bureau of Corrections says it is 'taking into consideration the impact on the environment of the construction of BuCor facilities in the area'

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) postponed its plan to build its headquarters and transfer the New Bilibid Prison to Masungi Georeserve in Rizal, said acting BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. on Tuesday, March 7.

During a Senate tourism committee hearing, Catapang said the proposal “will no longer push through… pending further studies to be undertaken, taking into consideration the impact on the environment of the construction of BuCor facilities in the area.”

On February 17, Catapang confirmed that the BuCor plans to build its national headquarters in the area. This confirmation came a day after the Masungi Georeserve Foundation said that BuCor personnel inspected the area for the reported relocation of the New Bilibid Prison from Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila.

Catapang earlier insisted that since the BuCor is the registered owner of the property, it has the right to conduct activities in the area – including ocular inspections.

Days later, Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, whose agency oversees the BuCor, explained that the decision to utilize the georeserve is yet to be finalized. – Rappler.com