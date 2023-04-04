Immigration: No more paper-based departure cards starting May 1

From April 15 onwards, departing passengers may log in to the eTravel website from 72 hours to 3 hours before the scheduled time of their flight

MANILA, Philippines – Paper-based departure cards will be phased out starting May 1, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Departing passengers will now be using the eTravel platform – launched in December 2022 – to accomplish their immigration and health declaration requirements.

From April 15 onwards, departing passengers may log in to the platform from three hours to 72 hours before the scheduled time of their flight.

Arriving passengers were previously required to switch to the platform as well, with paper-based arrival cards being discontinued last December.

The eTravel platform also replaced the One Health Pass website previously used by the government for their health declaration checklist.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansiongco said that the expansion of the eTravel system would lessen the requirements for departing passengers and consolidate data collection. He also said it would allow for “faster and more efficient immigration processing.”

“The eTravel platform will soon be used for both arriving and departing passengers,” said Tansingco. “Travelers no longer have to fill out departure cards, and instead may log in the online portal prior to their flight.”

The eTravel system is a joint project of the BI with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Tourism, the Bureau of Quarantine, the Bureau of Customs, the Department of Health, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Justice, and the National Privacy Commission.

The eTravel website is free of charge and may be accessed at etravel.gov.ph.