Cagayan de Oro mayor kicks off gubernatorial bid with old ally Pangilinan

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno will kick off his campaign for Misamis Oriental governor with a rally in his hometown on Friday afternoon, March 25.

Moreno will be joined by vice-presidential candidate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as he launches his campaign to get elected once again as governor, something that’s not going to be a walk in the park for the mayor given his two formidable rivals.

Moreno, who held the post for nine years until his election in Cagayan de Oro in 2013, is running against Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy and Gingoog City Vice Mayor Peter Unabia, a former congressman in the 1st District.

Uy belongs to a political dynasty that has become well-entrenched in western Misamis Oriental. Her husband Julio, a candidate for congressman, is a former mayor of vote-rich Villanueva town and former Misamis Oriental vice governor. Their daughter is Villanueva Mayor Jennie Uy-Mendez, who is seeking reelection.

Unabia has built his own dynasty in eastern Misamis Oriental. His son Christian is seeking reelection as Misamis Oriental 1st District congressman while his other son, Aaron, is a reelectionist mayor in Balingoan town.

Pangilinan, who is barnstorming in Northern Mindanao, will join Moreno, his old political ally, in his rally in Balingasag town. The senator will also administer the oath of new Liberal Party members in Cagayan de Oro.

The two politicians are old allies in the LP. Pangilinan is the LP president while Moreno was one of the party’s key leaders in Mindanao during the Aquino administration.

Moreno joined the ruling PDP-Laban after President Rodrigo Duterte’s election in 2016 but found himself running for governor under the Cebu-based Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives (Promdi), a party that has fielded Senator Manny Pacquiao as its standard-bearer.

Moreno, however, is the first local chief executive in Mindanao to declare his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running in tandem with Pangilinan.

Pangilinan will join Moreno in the Balingasag rally after his sortie in Manolo Fortich town in Bukidnon where another old ally, former Aquino presidential adviser Neric Acosta, is seeking a comback as Bukidnon 1st District representative. Acosta represented the congressional district in the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2007.

In Bukidnon, Pangilinan will meet with farmers at Kampo Juan Eco-Adventure Farm in Barangay Diklum, Manolo Fortich, in a forum organized by Acosta. – Rappler.com