2 Calasiao health units on granular lockdown

Governor Amado I. Espino III meets with the Provincial IATF to discuss and plan strategies to prevent the entry of Omicron variant.

The provincial government eyes tighter restrictions, curfew adjustments and the preparation of isolation facilities

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Calasiao town mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon has ordered the granular lockdown of two Rural Health Units in the municipality after a medical staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Through Executive Order No. 1 series of 2022, Bauzon ordered the temporarily closure of Rural Health Units 1 and 2 from Tuesday, January 4, to Saturday, January 8, or until the municipal COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force approves their re-opening after contact tracing and disinfection.

“The temporary closure of RHUs I and II is necessary to avoid further infection as well as make way for contact tracing and give ample time for thorough disinfection of their buildings,” said Bauzon in the order issued January 4.

Calasiao Municipality

The Department of Health – Center for Health Development Region 1 is bracing for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases, following successive revelries over the holiday season.

Dr. Rheuel Bobis, COVID-19 focal person, said the CHD is now coordinating with hospitals throughout Region 1, urging them to reactivate their respective COVID-19 facilities.

While some areas in the region are logging new active cases, Region 1 is not yet experiencing a surge, unlike the National Capital Region, Bobis said.

Bobis continually urged the public to continue observing health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Pangasinan, Governor Amado ‘Pogi’ I. Espino III called for a meeting of the provincial IATF in preparation for the possible entry of the Omicron Variant.

Espino is expected to approve this week enforcement of tighter restrictions, curfew adjustments, and preparation of isolation facilities.

The province of Pangasinan was placed under Alert Level 2 for the first half of January 2022. – Rappler.com

Ahikam Pasion is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Fellowship