Canada opens limited visa-free travel to Filipinos

TORONTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. In this file photo, travelers crowd the security queue in the departures lounge at the start of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada.

Those traveling by land or sea will still need a visitor visa to enter the country

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos can now enter Canada visa-free, with certain conditions.

Travelers must either have held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold an active United States non-immigrant visa.

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser announced the addition of 13 countries to Canada’s electronic travel authorization (eTA) program, where travelers only require online registration and an application fee of $7 CAD (P293). Visitors can stay visa-free for up to 6 months, either for business or leisure.

The 13 countries include the following:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travelers, it will also increase travel, tourism, and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries,” Fraser said.

Thailand and the Philippines join Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan as the only Asian countries under the eTA program. – Rappler.com

$1 CAD = P41.86