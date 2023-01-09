Faustino quits defense, Marcos names new chief Galvez

NEW DND CHIEF. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., speaks to newly-appointed defense chief Carlito Galvez, Jr. in an undated photo release by the PCO.

This comes after rumors of destabilization flooded chat groups over the weekend, prompting denials from both the military and the police

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named retired general Carlito Galvez as the country’s new defense chief on Monday, January 9, after the defense department’s former officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. resigned and destabilization rumors spread.

Malacañang has not disclosed the reason why Faustino resigned as OIC of the Department of National Defense (DND).

“It is with deep regret that the President has accepted the resignation of DND OIC Sr. Usec. Jose Faustino Jr. The President has offered the position of DND Secretary to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and he has accepted,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) OIC Cheloy Garafil told media in a statement.

Galvez is a retired military general who once implemented the country’s peace plan with the Muslim secessionist movement and was in charge of implementing the government’s plans to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Malacañang confirmed Faustino’s resignation after rumors about it spread over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, Faustino also skipped the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) change of command ceremony that saw the controversial return of General Andres Centino as chief of staff.

Also over the weekend, alleged destabilization reports flooded chat groups of the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP), which is undergoing its own leadership revamp. Both the AFP and the PNP issued denials.

Faustino’s resignation was the second major shake-up in the Philippines’ defense sector in the past few days. On Friday, January 6, the Palace announced the return of Centino as chief of the AFP, five months after Centino turned his post over to Marcos appointee Lieutenant General Bartolome Bacarro and months after Marcos appointed Centino as ambassador to India. – Rappler.com