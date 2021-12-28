P5,000 cash aid to families affected by Odette to be distributed like SAP

SURVIVORS. A mother feeds her son at the West City Central School in Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro after she and other residents fled ahead of Typhoon Odette. Photo by Froilan Gallardo

MANILA, Philippines – The cash assistance of P5,000 per family in areas affected by Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) will be distributed by local government units (LGUs), with the help of the interior and social welfare departments, just like the COVID-19 pandemic aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Malacañang gave these additional details about the P5,000 aid promised by President Rodrigo Duterte in a meeting with Cabinet members on Monday, December 27.

“The delivery of the cash assistance will be through the help of LGUs, to be monitored by DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) and to be monitored also by DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), like what we did during COVID, where we gave out cash assistance…. The same set-up, like the SAP set-up before,” said Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Tuesday, December 28.

The funds are to be downloaded on Wednesday, December 29, even as the budget department is still looking for fund sources, according to Nograles.

The Office of Civil Defense, defense department, budget department, DILG, and DSWD are holding meetings on Tuesday to determine which families will get the aid. But Nograles said the cash is intended for “severely-affected” families.

The assistance is distinct from the P5,000 shelter assistance promised by the human settlements and urban development department which would go to 97,000 families. – Rappler.com