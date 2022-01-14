Cavite province sets mobility curbs on unvaccinated persons

LABORATORY. The Ospital ng Imus (ONI) Molecular Laboratory in Malagasang 1-G, Imus, Cavite on January 7, 2022.

Unvaccinated individuals need to take an RT-PCR test every two weeks at their own expense and present a negative result to their workplaces

CAVITE, Philippines – The provincial board of Cavite released on Friday, January 14, details of an ordinance imposing mobility restrictions on persons unvaccinated for COVID-19.

The board passed Provincial Ordinance No. 341-2022 on Monday, January 10, banning unvaccinated individuals from public transportation unless they need access to essential goods or services.

The ordinance also orders unvaccinated individuals to take a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test every two weeks at their own expense. They also need to present a negative COVID-19 test result before being admitted for onsite work.

The order covers non-Cavite residents who are working and traveling to the province.

It also bans unvaccinated individuals from outdoor dining in food establishments and leisure trips to malls, hotels, events places, sports clubs, and similar venues.

The order, however, allows them to do outdoor physical exercises within their general area of residences like their barangay, subdivision, or village.

All provincial board members approved the ordinance sponsored by Board Member Kerby Salazar. Earlier, the cities of Tagaytay and Bacoor, and the towns of Kawit and General Emilio Aguinaldo adopted similar guidelines first passed by the Metro Manila Council of Mayors on January 3.

The restrictions will be lifted when the province is downgraded to Alert Level 2. The province was placed under Alert Level 3 from January 5 to 31.

Cavite also passed Provincial Ordinance No. 342-2022 sponsored by Board Member Reyniel Ambion, setting a 10 pm to 4 am curfew.

Cavite has 9,807 active cases as of January 13, according to the provincial health office. – Rappler.com

