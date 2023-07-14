Catholics may hold hands during Lord’s Prayer at Mass, says CBCP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORSHIP. Hundreds of Catholics attend the 'Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice' at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Parau00f1aque City, April 6, 2022.

'Nothing in the Scriptures nor in the Christian tradition of worship forbids them from doing so,' says CBCP liturgy chair Bishop Victor Bendico

MANILA, Philippines – The lay faithful may choose to either raise or hold another’s hands during the Lord’s Prayer at Mass, said a Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) circular that was released Friday, July 14.

The circular, penned by CBCP Episcopal Commission on Liturgy chairman Bishop Victor Bendico, made it clear that the General Instruction of the Roman Missal, or the book that contains guidelines for the celebration of Catholic Mass, “neither forbids nor prescribes” a certain gesture to be made during the Lord’s Prayer.

While made public on Friday, the CBCP document was dated Sunday, July 16, the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

ON GESTURES. Bishop Victor Bendico clarifies the Church’s official stance on the proper gesture to be made during the Lord’s Prayer at Mass.

“We are therefore exhorted to exercise sincere respect to each other in the gesture we express during the prayer,” Bendico continued.

The CBCP issued this circular after at least two Catholic bishops issued decrees on the gestures made by the faithful during the Lord’s Prayer.

On June 16, Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes released a decree directing the faithful in the diocese that the lay (persons attending Mass) must join their hands together, while the celebrant (the priest) extends their hands, or in the orans position, during the Lord’s Prayer.

Prior to the Diocese of Dumeguete’s degree, the Archdiocese of San Fernando released a circular on February 7 about proper gestures during the Lord’s Prayer.

Besides the reiteration of similar points from the CBCP circular, it makes mention of another circular from the CBCP in 2005 on the same topic, according to a report on the Philippine Star. The statement clarifies that despite the importance of following tradition, the Filipino Church should also pride itself in the expression of Mass that “reflects the religious culture of Filipinos.”

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula also released a letter in concurrence with the CBCP’s circular:

“It is not proper to prohibit the raising of hands in praying the Lord’s Prayer and equally, it is not proper to demand from the faithful to raise their hands in this part of the Mass. The faithful are to be respected with the decision they make on this matter,” he said.

Advincula also reminded the faithful that the Lord’s Prayer is not only a formula, but a “program of the Christian life” that is founded on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus that should be allowed to be a transformative change in the faithful’s lives.

“As we pray this, we allow ourselves to be transformed by our relationship of love with the Father, and with each other,” he said. – Rappler.com