Cebu province bans reconstruction on waterway easement zones

CLEAN UP. Workers clean up a beach of structures damaged by Typhoon Odette in Cebu province.

Cebu Province's Water Code bans structures within three meters of waterways in urban areas, 20 meters in agricultural areas and 40 meters in forests

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has banned the reconstruction of homes and buildings on waterway easement zones.

Garcia signed Executive Order No. 2 Series of 2022 on Friday, January 14, as the provincial government continued rehabilitation work in 34 towns and cities affected when Typhoon Odette hit the province on December 16, 2021.

The EO cites the Water Code of the Philippines (Presidential Decree 1067) in prohibiting the repair, construction, and/or the reconstruction of houses, buildings, edifices, and other illegal structures within the setbacks, easements, or buffer zones.”

Garcia’s EO also cited Cebu Province’s own Water Code (Provincial Ordinance No. 2021-02) that mandates criminal complaints against violators.

Easement zones are the minimum distance from bodies of water that should remain clear of private structures.

For urban areas, the easement zone is three meters. Easement for agricultural areas is 20 meters and 40 meters in forest areas.

The province began clearing operations on easement zones in 2019, when the provincial board passed a resolution supporting moves by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Interior and Local Government on “no build zones”.

The province did not give an estimate of how many residential or commercial structures the EO will affect.

Rebuilding

Typhoon Odette damaged historic sites like Balay Dako (Big House) in Carcar, a southern town in Cebu province, when she made landfall on December 16. (Cebu provincial tourism office)

The province’s southern towns suffered most from Odette’s fury. The province said these areas reported an average of 90% partial and total damage to households.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said 34 of 50 local government units, covering 234,217 families, were affected by Odette.

The province’s tourism office also said the typhoon damaged 260 tourism establishments.

The provincial government initiated a rehabilitation program before the end of 2021, providing residents with coupons they can redeem in partner hardware stores for supplies.

Sugbo News of the Cebu public information office reported on January 12 that over 40 hardware stores had signed a memorandum of agreement with the provincial government for the program.

The provincial government will also link operators of tourism establishments to government banks for loans with minimal interest. – Rappler.com