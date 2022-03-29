Cebu City to give P5,000-cash aid, fuel discount to PUV drivers

Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco says P100 million – sourced from the 2022 annual budget – has been allotted for the program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is set to give a P5,000-cash subsidy and fuel discounts to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, to help them cope with skyrocketing fuel costs.



An estimated 5,000 public utility jeepneys (PUJ) and taxi drivers will be the first beneficiaries of the program, which may begin as early as next week.

“We are hoping that through this, we can alleviate the suffering of our transport sector with the current economic situation due to unprecedented fuel hike,” Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco said in a recent statement.

The fuel discount will be provided through a discount card that grants the holder a P3-per-liter subsidy, for a maximum purchase of 20 liters per day, Cuenco said.



The rising fuel prices is attributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine.



The city council’s Committee on Transportation initially aimed to implement the program on Wednesday, March 30, but may be pushed to a later date, possibly by the first week of April. Rappler asked Cuenco’s office about the exact date of distribution would be, but a representative from his office said they did not have the date yet.

After jeepney drivers, habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) and tricycle drivers will be next in line to receive the subsidies.

Cuenco, who heads the transportation committee, assured the public that the distribution will begin as soon as they finalize the venue for the payouts.

“The budget is already there, and there may be another fuel increase next week. Our drivers cannot afford that,” he added.



Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama had already given the committee the thumbs-up for the program last March 23.

According to the city councilor, P100 million sourced from the 2022 annual budget will be used for the program.



Of that amount, P70 million will be allocated for the P5,000 for PUV drivers, while P30 million will be allotted for relief distribution like rice, canned goods, and other essentials. – Rappler.com