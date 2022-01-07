Cebu City readies new isolation facilities amid surge in COVID-19 cases

JABBED. A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cebu City.

The city's Emergency Operations Center has observed 'a sudden surge' in cases from the last week of December to the first week of January

Cebu City is preparing to expand operations of barangay-based isolation and treatment facilities, according to Councilor Joel Garganera, chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Garganera on Friday, January 7, told reporters that the city wants ensure a total capacity of at least 500 beds.

The councilor said four barangay isolation centers and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities are now operational with three more being prepared.

On his Facebook page, Garganera confirmed a surge of cases from December, 2021, as active cases jumped to 132 on Thursday, January 6, from only 43 on January 5.

The city recorded 39 fresh cases on Thursday, up from 22 the day before, according to graphics that Garganera sahred on his Facebook page.

“The EOC observed a sudden surge of cases starting from the last week of December until today,” Garganera said. “We have also breached the WHO daily positivity rate threshold of 5%.”

The city’s EOC tracker placed the January 6 positivity rate at 8.85%.

Of the active cases, 44 were possible local transmissions, 22 acquired in Metro Manila, and six in other areas.

The Visayan Electric Company is repairing voltage shortage problems in some centers, he added.

The city has only nine COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, around 10% of confirmed cases, Garganera said. All are in their mid-20s, except for one 85-year-old.

The EOC chief said the city is still updating hospital records as systems bogged down in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. – With reports from Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com