Cebu City sees big jump in business taxes, new firms

RECOVERY. The view of the Cebu-Cordova CEBU. Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cebu Province on January 15, 2022.

Cebu City Treasurer Maria Vae Reyes is optimistic about reaching this year’s P2-billion target for tax collection

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office on Friday, February 11, said the Visayas’ premier city collected P820 million from business taxes alone in the first two months of 2022.

Cebu City Treasurer Maria Vae Reyes, in an online press conference, said she is optimistic about reaching this year’s P2-billion target for tax collection.

She pointed out that the city only collected P1.6 billion for the entire 2021.

“We are very hopeful for shooting above the target this year,” Reyes said.

The city lowered its target collection in 2020 upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Cebu City’s economy has wobbled for multiple months because of varying community quarantine levels, including the stringent enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) with its ban on many levels of business operations.

Reyes told journalists, “2020 was really a difficult year for us to collect business taxes.”

She also pointed out that 2,900 businesses in the city either applied for retirement or completely retired in 2021.

On the upside, Reyes said 5,290 new businesses also opened up last year.

During the later part of 2021, Cebu was placed under Alert Level 2, which allowed the re-opening of more non-essential establishments and businesses dedicated for leisure like cinemas and theme parks.

After a notable spike in cases recorded during the early part of January, Cebu City was placed under Alert Level 3.

However, Cebu City’s quarantine status is expected to ease up once again as it reports a decline in its daily positivity rates. – Rappler.com