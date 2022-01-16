Former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña tests positive for COVID-19

Currently, Tommy Osmeña is isolating at his home in Barangay Guadalupe. According to him, no one else in his household has tested positive.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña announced in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, January 16, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is my responsibility in the interest of transparency to inform you that I felt mild chills this morning and just tested positive for COVID,” read Osmeña’s statement.

“We are in touch with the people I have come into recent contact with as well,” he said.

The former mayor expressed that he had been feeling mild chills since the morning of Sunday.

In a comment, Margot Osmeña,, mayoral aspirant and wife of the former mayor wrote, “Tommy is the strongest person I know. He is taking it in good spirit and as always has appetite. Thank you for your concern everyone!”

In November of 2021, Osmeña was supposed to run for congressman until he withdrew his bid and was replaced by BG Rodrigo Abellanosa, the son of Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa. – Rappler.com