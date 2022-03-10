Oil price hike: Cebu drivers can’t catch a break

After several pandemic lockdowns and a destructive typhoon, Cebuano drivers are now hit with skyrocketing fuel prices triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict

CEBU, Philippines – Following two years of coronavirus lockdowns and the destructive Typhoon Odette that battered the Central Visayas region in December 2021, things were finally starting to look up for public utility drivers here recently.



But hopes for recovery from back-to-back crises were soon dashed on Wednesday, March 8, when drivers in Cebu, the country’s second biggest metropolis, saw the price of gas skyrocket due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which triggered a significant increase in the cost of oil globally.

Cebu City jeepney driver Abella Geronimo, 47, said most of his income now goes to pay for gas.

“Ang among kita sir, di na igo. Adto na sa gasoline station padung, among pamilya wa. Gamay nalang tawon kaayo nakuan [nabilin] sir,” he said.

(What we earn isn’t enough. Heading to the gas station alone leaves us with very little of our earnings left.)

Geronimo, who has been a jeepney driver for 25 years, said he was hoping for an increase in fares to help drivers cope with the rising fuel costs.

“Maghuwat lang mi sa increase [in fares]. Kay karon, among kita kay padung ra man sa gasoline station,” Geronimo said.

(We’ll wait for the increase in [fares]. Because, right now, what we’re earning goes right to the gasoline station.)

As of Tuesday, March 8, the price increased by P5.85 per liter for diesel and P3.60 per liter for unleaded gas.

Meanwhile, Cebu labor groups, like the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU) and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor-Cebu (PISTON-Cebu), have already called for a suspension of the excise tax on petroleum products to help lessen the burden of fuel costs on consumers.

LOOK. Drivers and workers in Cebu conduct simultaneous protests in various gas stations to decry the recent oil price hikes.



PISTON-Cebu calls for a suspension of the excise tax on petroleum products to bring down fuel prices.



📸: AMA Sugbo-KMU | via @lorraineecarma

Some drivers say they’re already watching their expenses and cutting down on food.

“Ay, apektado kaayo uy. Mangutana na man lang gani tagpila nang presyo. Kung naay ginamos, ginamos nalang kaonon, sud-anon, para makatipid gyud,” said Jerome Fuentes, 58, a taxi driver.

(I am very much affected by it. We have to ask how much things are. If there’s ginamos or fermented fish, then we’ll have to eat ginamos, just so we can save up.)

Fuentes believes that the government should do more to improve the economic situation. He added that “necessities will become more expensive” if nothing is done about the fuel price hike.



On Wednesday, the Cebu City council sent an appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to reduce or even defer the collection of taxes on oil products.



So far, the national government is preparing P2.5 billion in fuel subsidies in the form of fuel vouchers.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is set to meet with other city officials to discuss how they will buffer the effects of the price hike locally. – Rappler.com