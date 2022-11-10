Cebu City to help relocate families from demolished soldiers’ village

DEMOLITION. Archangel Residence Mergence Inc. (ARMI), the homeowners’ association against the demolitions, holds a press conference on November 8, 2022. Photo by John Sitchon/Rappler

Governor Gwen Garcia says an 8,000 square meter relocation property is ready for the displaced families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama said on Wednesday, November 9, the local government would be assisting the families affected by the demolition of a housing village for retired soldiers in Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

“Your mayor will never be away. He and the city government will be a part of the solution, but it will be according to law,” Rama said in a press conference.

A cebu court has awarded the property to a private claimant, and the clearing operations began on November 3, demolishing 121 houses at Lot 937.

Officials have estimated nearly 200 families were affected by the demolitions. As of November 8, more than 60 houses have been demolished.

Representatives of the Archangel Residence Mergence Inc. (ARMI), the homeowners’ association against the demolitions, alleged that the city government did not provide any relocation sites for the families who lost their homes.

Necifora Pao, a resident of Lot 937, shares her struggle with the demolitions.



“Where is the government and why did they leave us,” Pao said in Cebuano.@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/BSpGhltz8y — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) November 8, 2022

400 lots

Rama’s secretary, lawyer Collin Rosell, earlier told Rappler the city would find ways to provide aid to affected families, either through the city’s Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) or its Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

“Dunay na mga existing housing sites and dunay mga bakante. Mukabat sa 400 ka lote,” Rosell said during the press conference on November 9. (We already have existing housing sites, and there are vacancies. It will reach 400 lots.)

According to the DWUP, there is an ongoing meeting with the provincial government, the city government, and representatives from Mazy’s Capital Inc. to discuss the relocation of the families.

Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia said in a press conference on November 9 that the previous administration led by former governor and incumbent Vice Governor Hilario Davide III had signed a memorandum of agreement with the city government to provide 8,000 square meters of land for the affected families.

“I requested Cebu City to consolidate the groups because I would like to meet with the officers of these homeowner’s associations here in the social hall together with our government agencies that can help them build their own homes at the relocation sites we will be providing,” Garcia said.

In a separate press conference, the governor mentioned that there was already an inventory for the number of households that are qualified to be relocated to the province’s 8,000-sqm property.

Garcia suggested that there be another survey done to secure the areas for the relocations.

Former Caloocan congressman Edgar Erice, Mazy’s spokesperson, told Rappler on Tuesday, November 8, that they already reached out to the families and provided them a settlement of P150,000 to P200,000 each.

He also denied claims of any erroneous documents or “below-the-table” transactions used in the reclamation of Lot 937 by its private owners.

According to Erice, Mazy’s Capital Inc. acquired the necessary documents and conducted a pre-demolition conference (PDC) in 2019.



This was in response to the claims from ARMI that the company lacked documents and that there was no PDC done. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/rUqhQVtmM8 — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) November 8, 2022

