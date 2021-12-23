Cebu governor warns gas stations defying price-freeze order

WHERE TO GET POWER. With power supply still down, residentsu00a0of Cebu are desperate to buy generators in Carbon Market following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on December 22.

The price freeze remains in effect until the state of calamity is lifted

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu provincial government has warned it would issue cease-and-desist orders against gas stations that defy a price-freeze order on fuel.

The order remains in effect until the state-of-calamity declaration is lifted in the province.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia reiterated the measure in Executive Order No. 50-A which she signed on Wednesday, December 22.

Fuel scarcity following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette late last week has resulted in long and uncontrolled queues of motorists at gas stations, causing heavy vehicular traffic across the province.



LONG LINES. Motorists queue at a gas station in Cebu City the morning after Typhoon Odette’s onslaught. Lorraine Ecarma/Rappler

For Metro Cebu, fuel prices were fixed at P60 per liter for fuel and P72 per liter for gasoline sold by stations under major oil industry players. For independent players, the prices were limited to P55 per liter for diesel and P62 per liter for gasoline.

In the component cities and municipalities outside Metro Cebu but within the mainland, for gas stations under major players, the price of diesel was pegged at P65 per liter and P77 per liter for gasoline. For the independent players, the price was fixed at P60 per liter for diesel and P67 per liter for gasoline.

In Bantayan Island and the Camotes, fuel prices of gas stations under major players were limited to P67 per liter for diesel and P79 for gasoline. For the independent players, prices were pegged at P62 per liter for diesel and P69 per liter for gasoline.

Garcia said the fuel-price freeze would remain in effect during the entire state-of-calamity period in Cebu province. Erring fuel dealers would face sanctions.

No different from residents in most parts of the island adversely affected by Odette’s onslaught, many Cebu province locals have been relying on fuel for power generators to light up their homes and workplaces.

Gas stations are not an exception because they also rely on generator sets to make their pumps function. Several gas stations temporarily closed down because of the damage caused by the typhoon. – Rappler.com