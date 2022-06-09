Masks now optional outdoors in Cebu province

The DOH says the COVID-19 task force allows masks to be taken off during 'specific instances' like eating or during well-ventilated sports activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia made wearing masks optional in open spaces in the province via Executive Order 16, signed on Thursday, June 9.

“[T]he use of face masks shall be optional in well-ventilated and open spaces,” the EO read. “However, persons are highly encouraged to wear their masks especially in crowded outdoor areas,” it added.

Why it matters

Cebu province is still under Alert Level 2, only the second lowest quarantine status.



Meanwhile its independent cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu are under Alert Level 1, the lowest quarantine, and have not yet tweaked their mask mandates.



Garcia is known for advocating for less-restrictive COVID-19 measures.



Even early on in the pandemic, she was vocal against lockdowns, for the purpose of economic recovery. She challenged the national government on its quarantine policy on international travelers by shortening the facility quarantine period for Cebu residents.



She eventually acceded to the national government’s policy.

What the Department of Health says

When asked by reporters if the Department of Health (DOH) was consulted prior to Garcia’s order, the DOH did not answer directly.



But it said that taking off masks is only allowed under certain circumstances, according to IATF guidelines.



“Current IATF protocols allow only for specific instances when masks can be taken off, such as when eating or during certain well-ventilated sports activities,” the DOH said in a Viber message to reporters.



The IATF has not yet issued a statement on the province’s new policy.

No more reporting local COVID-19 numbers

The DOH Central no longer reports daily COVID-19 numbers. The regional center of Cebu City though reports low COVID-19 critical care occupancy.

In private hospitals, 1.29% COVID-19 critical care beds are occupied, while .59% of beds in private hospitals are occupied. – Rappler.com