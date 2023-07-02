Centuries-old image of St. Augustine in Tanza, Cavite makes historic journey to Antipolo

TATA USTENG. Centuries-old image of St. Augustine, locally known as Tata Usteng, arrives in Antipolo, Rizal on June 29, 2023 for the Ahunan sa Antipolo

MANILA, Philippines – Along with thousands of devotees from the coastal town of Tanza, Cavite province, a centuries-old image of Saint Augustine, locally known as Tata Usteng, made an epic journey to the scenic hills of Antipolo City in Rizal province for a highly anticipated rite dubbed as “Ahunan sa Antipolo.”

On Thursday morning, June 29, a crowd of pilgrims from different places gathered around the revered 18th century statue of Tata Usteng, a symbol of religious devotion and ancestral heritage.

The event was considered historical since this was the first time in four decades that the venerated image of went out of Cavite.

The pilgrimage also marked the kinship between Cavite and Antipolo which dates back to the early Spanish colonial times when both statues first arrived on Philippine shores.

The image of Saint Augustine was said to have been found by a family in Tanza several centuries ago. Since it was found, the town folks have venerated the said image.

Like the image of Our Lady of Antipolo, the locals attribute miraculous qualities to the statue of Saint Augustine. The people of Tanza believe that whenever farmers needed water to irrigate their fields, the image of Saint Augustine, when paraded, brings the much-needed rains.

“Tunay na ang araw na ito makasaysayan sapagkat sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon umahon dito sa Antipolo ang orihinal na imahe ni Tata Usteng,” Fr. Reynate Tolentino said. Tolentino is the shrine rector and parish administrator of the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, more popularly known as the Antipolo Church.

(Today truly marks a historic day as the original image of Tata Usteng has made its way to Antipolo for the first time.)

The day’s festivities commenced with the traditional karakul or street dancing, adding an exuberant touch to the spiritual atmosphere.

Among the captivating sights of the ceremony were the Higante and Toro, intricately crafted papier-mâché figures reminiscent of the renowned Higantes Festival of Angono town, Rizal province.

This representation paid homage to Tanza’s Lohitor Festival, which celebrates the town’s rich cultural heritage and devotion for Saint Augustine.

TATA USTENG. Giant papier mache figures parade on the streets of Antipolo, Rizal on June 29, 2023 for Ahunan sa Antipolo

The parade was culminated by a mass at the Antipolo Church.

Cavite connection

During the homily, San Agustin Shrine Rector Fr. Virgilio Saenz Mendoza recalled the connection of the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, also known as Our Lady of Antipolo, to the province Cavite.

The image of Our Lady of Antipolo arrived in the port of Cavite in 1626. It was brought to the Philippines by Spanish Governor General Juan Niño de Tabora.

Mendoza said the image was then enshrined in a church run by Jesuits in Manila. After some time, the image was brought to Antipolo during the Jesuits evangelic mission in the province, Mendoza said.

However, in 1639, an incident occurred in Antipolo involving Chinese residents who instigated a riot and attempted to burn the image of Our Lady of Antipolo. The image was saved from the fire.

Due to the incident, Governor General Hurtado de Corcuera ordered to hide the image in the port of Cavite, Mendoza said.

“For fourteen years, the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage stayed in Cavite,” Mendoza said.

RELIGIOUS IMAGES. Tanza, Cavite’s St. Augustine and Antipolo, Rizal’s Our Lady of Peace and Voyage

From time to time, the image was transported in ships from Cavite bound for Mexico. Citing historical accounts, Mendoza said that when the image was aboard a ship, the sea became calm and the ship was safe from pirates.

According to Mendoza, this was the reason the image was christened Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage when it was brought back to Antipolo.

Given the connection of the image of Our Lady Antipolo and Cavite, Tolentino urged pilgrim of Cavite to visit Antipolo Church.

“Sa pamamatnugot ng ating patron tayo ay nagbibigay pugay sa makalangit na ina-ang mahal na birhen,” Mendoza said.

(In the guidance of our patron, we pay homage to the heavenly mother, the beloved Virgin.) – Rappler.com