What Navy boat? AFP chief says China’s Scarborough claims ‘propaganda’

(1st UPDATE) Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Romeo Brawner says, 'It’s not true, there is no truth. And if ever we do have a ship there, we will not allow ourselves to be driven away.'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines dismissed as “propaganda” on Tuesday, October 10, China’s claim that it had driven away a Philippine Navy ship around the waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

“Even as we’re still verifying that report, so far nothing like that has happened so I think it’s just China’s propaganda. The report is from Beijing, right?” said Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Romeo Brawner in an interview with the media in Manila.

China announced on Tuesday its coast guard took measures to drive away a Philippine navy gunboat after it supposedly “intruded” into waters around the shoal, referred to as either Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the Philippines.

In the first place, said Brawner, no Filipino Navy ship is in the area of Scarborough Shoal or Panatag Shoal.

“It’s not true, there is no truth. And if ever we do have a ship there, we will not allow ourselves to be driven away. [That’s our] exclusive economic zone. It is our duty, it is our right to make sure that our fisherman can fish in our economic zone,” he added.

The AFP chief said China was only trying to appease their “internal audience” in making its claim. “Their leadership is… trying to make themselves look good,” he added.

China claims it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, and the adjacent waters.

The shoal is both a refuge and rich resource for smaller fishing vessels. The 2016 arbitral award did not determine who had claim over the shoal, but said it was an international commons – meaning fisherfolk with traditional fishing rights should always be allowed around the shoal and inside its lagoon.

The Philippines also claims Scarborough as its own.

Last month, the Philippine coastguard week said it had cut a 300-meter (980 feet) floating barrier installed by China that blocked access to the hotly disputed area.

“We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement,” coast guard spokesman Gan Yu said, saying the action was also a serious violation of international law.

The occurrence comes a day after China warned the Philippines against further “provocations” at an atoll in the South China Sea, saying such acts had violated Chinese territorial sovereignty, contravened international law and disrupted regional peace and stability.

Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated of late, in large part due to overtures from its president to deepen defense ties with Washington, including offering expanded access to its troops, ostensibly for training and humanitarian purposes. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com