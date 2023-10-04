China Coast Guard again harasses PH ships on resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BRP SIERRA MADRE. An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre in the West Philippine Sea, March 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The China Coast Guard (CCG) yet again performed “dangerous maneuvers” against Philippine ships on a Wednesday, October 4, during the latter’s resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines’ outpost on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Video released by the office of Senate President Migz Zubiri shows a CCG ship cutting across the path a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship was sailing through. The PCG escorts Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)-commissioned boats during routine resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War 2 ship where Filipino Marines are stationed.

Public maritime traffic data collated by SeaLight show the PCG’s BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan as the escort ships in the mission. The Philippine Navy’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz was also present in the vicinity, according to SeaLight director and maritime security expert Ray Powell.

At around 7:30 am on October 4, Powell said at least three CCG ships were in the area, with some 12 Chinese maritime militia ships to “enforce [a] blockade.”

China’s harassment during resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal is nothing new.

In early August, the CCG used water cannons on Philippine ships, preventing the resupply mission. Weeks later in August, the Philippines completed the resupply mission, amid CCG harassment. A September resupply mission was also characterized by China’s dangerous maneuvers and harassment.

The Philippines intentionally ran aground the BRP Sierra Madre in 1999, amid China’s encroachment in marine features there.

China claims practically the entire South China Sea, embodied by it so-called 9-dash line, which has since evolved into the widely-criticized 10-dash line.

In 2013, the Philippines took China to court over its activities in the South China Sea. Three years later, in 2016, an arbitral tribunal said the 9-dash line was invalid. The same ruling – which China refuses to recognize – said that Ayungin Shoal was part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. – Rappler.com