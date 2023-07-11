Frasco goes on leave; DOT says this was planned before rebranding mess

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia lead the inauguration of the Tourist Rest Area (TRA) project in Medellin, in the northern part of Cebu on July 10, 2023. The Modellin TRA features information centers, coffee shops, charging station, clean comfort rooms for tourists in transita and a 'pasalubong center,' showcasing various local products.

(1st UPDATE) Undersecretary Elaine Bathan will be the officer in charge while Secretary Christina Frasco takes a step back from official duties from July 13-21

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco is going on leave amid a spoiled P49-million rebranding effort due to a video that used stock footage of other countries.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday, July 11, confirmed that Undersecretary Elaine Bathan would act as officer-in-charge while Frasco takes a step back from official duties from July 13 to 21.

DOT emphasized that the leave was scheduled.

“The application of the leave of the Secretary was filed and received by the Office of the President on May 9. This was approved last May 23, 2023,” the DOT responded to reporters’ queries.

“The purpose of the short leave beginning July 13-21 consisting of only 7 working days, is to spend time with her young family. She is confirmed to attend the SONA. Any insinuation to the contrary is false,” the DOT added.

Evasive

Prior to this scheduled leave, Frasco attended three public events. She declined to answer reporters’ questions about the tourism campaign fiasco in chance interviews.

Frasco attended a tourism forum on July 5, where she repeatedly used the controversial slogan, “Love the Philippines” throughout her speech.

After the event, she refused to categorically answer questions whether the DOT would keep the slogan despite cutting off ties with advertising agency DDB Philippines.

“I think that was evident [in the speech],” she said before staff escorted her to an elevator.

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna (center) and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (to her right) launch the Hop-on, Hop-off Manila tour at the Manila City Hall on July 6, 2023. Photo by Rappler.

On July 6, Frasco led the inauguration of the “Hop On, Hop Off” bus tours program of Manila. She also avoided questions about the “Love the Philippines” campaign.

When asked about whether the government owned the logo and slogan despite not paying a single peso for it after the blunder, Frasco simply said, “Thank you so much for your support. Salamat kaayo (Thank you very much). Love the Philippines.”

Frasco’s last public event was on July 10 in Medellin, Cebu, where she led the inauguration of a tourist rest area.

TOURISM Secretary Cristina Frasco and her mother, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, lead the inauguration of the Tourist Rest Area project in Medellin, in the northern part of Cebu, on July 10, 2023. The Medellin TRA features information centers, coffee shops, charging stations, clean comfort rooms for tourists in transit, and a ‘pasalubong center,’ showcasing various local products. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Frasco has helmed the DOT since the Marcos administration started. Prior to joining the Marcos Cabinet, Frasco was mayor of Liloan town in Cebu and spokesperson of then-vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte. Frasco is a member of the Garcia clan, a political family in vote-rich Cebu province. Her mother is Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, and she is married to Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday, July 7, that Frasco’s “quick” action in addressing the controversy “inspires confidence.” – Rappler.com