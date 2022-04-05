Citizens’ group organizes series of forums for Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental bets

FORA. Lihuk 2022 Movement organizers announce the schedule of a series of forums for local candidates at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan this month on Monday, April 4.

Rappler will live-stream the Cagayan de Oro fora for candidates for congressional, mayoral, and gubernatorial posts on April 13, April 20, and April 23

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A civil society watchdog has teamed up with the Jesuit-run Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) for a series of forums among local candidates scheduled in Cagayan de Oro this month.

The group Lihuk 2022 Movement announced on Monday, April 4, the schedule of Pag-ila fora for the candidates in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental to be held at the Little Theater of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan beginning this week.

Three separate forums would be live-streamed by Rappler and the Cagayan de Oro-based cable TV Parasat starting next week except for candidates for city councilors on Wednesday, April 6.

The second forum would be participated in by candidates for congressional posts on April 13, and it would be followed by another among mayoral and vice-mayoral bets on April 20. The last forum, scheduled on April 23, would be for candidates for governor and vice-governor in Misamis Oriental.

Lihuk 2022 Movement lead convenor Nestor Banuag Jr. said the four separate forums were organized so that Cagayanons and Misamisnons would know the local candidates.

“We want to know their capacity. We want them to answer questions, react, and even answer questions from their opponents. We want to challenge them to present their platforms. We want to know the depth of their understanding,” Banuag said

BRIEFING. Lihuk Movement organizer Nestor Banuag gives a briefing on what to expect during the series of candidates’ forums scheduled at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan this month. – photo courtesy of Netnet Camomot

In the process, he said, the fora would help voters make informed decisions before they cast their ballots this May.

Banuag said the fora would also be a venue for less known local politicians to introduce themselves to Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental voters.

Cagayan de Oro City elections officer Rowell Valledor said the Comelec has already sent out invitation letters to the local candidates.

“There will be no Comelec sanction if they will not attend, but it will be their loss if they don’t show up,” Valledor said.

The Lihuk 2022 Movement also includes as partners the Philippine National Police, Clean-10, Strong Radio, Kusgan volunteers, the local Kapisanan ng mga Brodcaster sa Pilipinas (KBP), and the Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC). – Rappler.com