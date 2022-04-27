Philippines
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
12 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
Bohol

Several vehicles fall into Loboc river after Bohol town bridge collapses

Ryan Macasero
Several vehicles fall into Loboc river after Bohol town bridge collapses

COLLAPSE. A bridge collapses into the Loboc River due to overloading.

Provincial Government of Bohol Facebook

Governor Art Yap says the bridge in Loay town collapsed due to stationary traffic. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Several passenger and cargo vehicles fell into the Loboc River in Loay town, Bohol, past 4 pm on Wednesday, April 27, after the old Clarin bridge collapsed, according to the province’s Governor Art Yap.

Yap said that search and rescue operations were ongoing and that they would release an update on injuries and fatalities “when there is already clearance from authorities on the ground.”

Yap said rescuers, emergency responders, and divers have already been deployed from different agencies in the province have already been deployed. 

The governor blamed the collapse of the old bridge on stationary traffic. 

“According to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 3rd District chief Magiting Cruz, bridge collapse was for flowing traffic. There were a lot of cargo vehicles on the bridge, that’s the reason why they collapsed,” he said. 

Loay is a 5th class municipality in southern Bohol province – Rappler.com 

Ryan Macasero

Ryan covers Cebu and the Visayas for Rappler. He covers all news in the region, but is particularly interested in people stories, development issues and local policy making.
More from Ryan Macasero

Recommended Stories

Bohol

Central Visayas

vehicular accidents