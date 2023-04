WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, due to Tropical Depression Amang

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, April 12, due to Tropical Depression Amang.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Bicol

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Naga City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Calabarzon

Laguna Liliw – all levels (public and private) Mabitac – all levels (public and private) Pagsanjan – all levels (public and private) Pangil – all levels (public and private) Santa Cruz – all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – all levels (public and private)

Quezon province Calauag – preschool to senior high school (public and private) General Luna – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Gumaca – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Infanta – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Jomalig – all levels (public and private) Lopez – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Lucena City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Mulanay – all levels (public and private) Tagkawayan – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Aurora Dingalan – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan San Ildefonso – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Nueva Ecija San Jose City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Talavera – preschool to senior high school (public and private)



– Rappler.com