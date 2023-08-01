WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 1, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the lingering impact of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri)
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, August 1, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (Khanun).
Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Central Luzon
- Bulacan
- Santa Maria – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Calasiao – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
