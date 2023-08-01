WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, August 2, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat. Even though Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, August 1, it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon.
Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Central Luzon
- Pampanga – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4
- Angeles City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Calasiao – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
