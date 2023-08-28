Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, August 29, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Goring.

Tuesday also happens to be the opening of school year 2023-2024 for public schools nationwide. The suspensions mean some public schools will not be able to begin classes as scheduled.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
  • Cagayan – all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • Calintaan – all levels (public and private)
    • Magsaysay – all levels (public and private)
    • Mamburao – all levels (public and private)
    • Rizal – all levels (public and private)
    • San Jose – all levels (public and private)
    • Santa Cruz – all levels (public and private)
VISAYAS
Western Visayas

