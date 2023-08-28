WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, August 29, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Goring.
Tuesday also happens to be the opening of school year 2023-2024 for public schools nationwide. The suspensions mean some public schools will not be able to begin classes as scheduled.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan – all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
VISAYAS
Western Visayas
- Negros Occidental
- Bago City – all levels (public and private)
- Talisay City – all levels (public and private)
- Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
