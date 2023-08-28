WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, August 29, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Goring.

Tuesday also happens to be the opening of school year 2023-2024 for public schools nationwide. The suspensions mean some public schools will not be able to begin classes as scheduled.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan – all levels (public and private)

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro Calintaan – all levels (public and private) Magsaysay – all levels (public and private) Mamburao – all levels (public and private) Rizal – all levels (public and private) San Jose – all levels (public and private) Santa Cruz – all levels (public and private)



VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Negros Occidental Bago City – all levels (public and private) Talisay City – all levels (public and private)

Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com