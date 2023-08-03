WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 3, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, August 3, 2023, amid heavy rain and flooding

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, August 3, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat. Even though Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, August 1, it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Pampanga – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4

Angeles City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4

