WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 3, 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, August 3, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat. Even though Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, August 1, it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon.
Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Pampanga – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4
- Angeles City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 4
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.