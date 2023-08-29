WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, August 30, 2023, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Goring.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur Magsingal – all levels (public and private)



VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Guimaras – preschool to elementary (public and private)

Iloilo province Dumangas – all levels (public and private)

Negros Occidental Bago City – all levels (public and private) Himamaylan City – all levels (public and private) Pontevedra – all levels (public and private) Talisay City – all levels (public and private)

Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)

