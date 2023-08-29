Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, August 30, 2023, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Goring.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
  • Cagayan – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
  • Ilocos Sur
    • Magsingal – all levels (public and private)
VISAYAS
Western Visayas
  • Guimaras – preschool to elementary (public and private)
  • Iloilo province
    • Dumangas – all levels (public and private)
  • Negros Occidental
  • Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

Philippine tropical cyclones

southwest monsoon