Philippines
Philippines
Class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 12, 2023

Rappler.com
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 12, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 12, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 12, amid rain from a low pressure area and the shear line.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Central Visayas
  • Bohol – all levels (public and private)
  • Cebu province
    • Carmen – preschool to elementary (public and private), until Friday, January 13
    • Danao City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 13
    • Lapu-Lapu City – preschool to senior high school (public)
  • Negros Oriental – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Eastern Visayas
Western Visayas
  • Negros Occidental
Zamboanga Peninsula

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.