WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 12, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 12, 2023, due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 12, amid rain from a low pressure area and the shear line.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Central Visayas
- Bohol – all levels (public and private)
- Cebu province
- Carmen – preschool to elementary (public and private), until Friday, January 13
- Danao City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 13
- Lapu-Lapu City – preschool to senior high school (public)
- Negros Oriental – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Eastern Visayas
- Eastern Samar – all levels (public and private)
- Samar
- Calbayog City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 13
Western Visayas
- Negros Occidental
- Bago City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- San Carlos City – all levels (public and private)
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.