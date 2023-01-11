WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 12, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 12, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 12, amid rain from a low pressure area and the shear line.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Central Visayas

Bohol – all levels (public and private)

Cebu province Carmen – preschool to elementary (public and private), until Friday, January 13 Danao City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 13 Lapu-Lapu City – preschool to senior high school (public)

Negros Oriental – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Eastern Visayas

Eastern Samar – all levels (public and private)

Samar Calbayog City – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 13



Western Visayas

Negros Occidental Bago City – preschool to senior high school (public and private) San Carlos City – all levels (public and private)



Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City – all levels (public and private)

