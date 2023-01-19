WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 19, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 19, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 19, amid rain from the shear line.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Bicol

Albay Guinobatan – all levels (public and private)

Camarines Norte – all levels (public and private)

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Naga City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

