#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 19, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 19, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 19, amid rain from the shear line.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Bicol

