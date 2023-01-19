WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 19, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 19, 2023, due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 19, amid rain from the shear line.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Bicol
- Albay
- Guinobatan – all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Norte – all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
- Naga City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com
