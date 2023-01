WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 5, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, January 5, due to rain from two low pressure areas and the northeast monsoon or amihan.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Bicol

Albay Camalig – all levels (public and private) Daraga – all levels (public and private) Guinobatan – all levels (public and private) Legazpi City – all levels (public and private)

Camarines Norte Paracale – all levels (public and private)

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Naga City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Catanduanes Virac – preschool to elementary (public and private)



Calabarzon

Laguna Bay – all levels (public and private) Cabuyao City – all levels (public and private) Cavinti – all levels (public and private) Famy – all levels (public and private) Luisiana – all levels (public and private) Lumban – all levels (public and private) Mabitac – all levels (public and private) Magdalena – Balanac Elementary School Majayjay – all levels (public and private) Paete – all levels (public and private) Pakil – all levels (public and private) Pangil – all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – all levels (public and private) Siniloan – all levels (public and private)

Rizal Cainta – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Tanay – all levels (public and private), starting afternoon Teresa – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Bulacan Norzagaray – all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Pampanga Masantol – all levels (public and private)



Mimaropa

Palawan Brooke’s Point – all levels (public and private) Narra – all levels (public and private)



