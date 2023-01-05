WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, January 6, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, January 6, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, January 6, with bad weather expected to continue due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Calabarzon

Laguna Calamba City – all levels (public and private) Paete – all levels (public and private) Santa Maria – all levels (public and private) Siniloan – all levels (public and private)



Mimaropa

Palawan Brooke’s Point – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com