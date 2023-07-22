Marcos suspends classes, government work in NCR on July 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Egay and the effects of the scheduled three-day transportation strike are cited as reasons for the suspension

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the suspension of work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels in the National Capital Region on Monday, July 24, which coincides with his second State of the Nation Address.

This was announced through Memorandum Circular No. 25 dated Friday, July 21, but released on Saturday, July 22. It cited inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm Egay and the effects of the scheduled three-day transportation strike as the reasons for the suspension.

Government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services will continue to report for work on Monday.

Meanwhile, MC 25 said that the suspension of work for private companies and classes in private schools is “left to the discretion of their respective heads.”

Tropical Storm Egay is projected to continue intensifying, potentially becoming a severe tropical storm by Sunday, July 23, and a super typhoon by Tuesday, July 25.

While Malacañang cited the transportation strike as a factor in issuing MC 25, the government earlier reassured commuters that they would not feel the effects of the scheduled transportation strikes. Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief Teofilo Guadiz III had said that the largest transportation groups vowed not to join the strike. – Rappler.com