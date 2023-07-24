WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, July 25, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Tuguegarao City – all levels (public and private)



Calabarzon

Laguna – all levels (public and private)

Rizal province San Mateo – preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro Rizal town – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com