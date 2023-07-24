Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, July 25, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
Calabarzon
  • Laguna – all levels (public and private)
  • Rizal province
    • San Mateo – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Mimaropa
  • Occidental Mindoro

