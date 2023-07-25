WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, due to Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, July 26, due to Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Isabela Echague – all levels (public and private)



Calabarzon

Cavite province Imus City – all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Nueva Ecija Cabanatuan City – all levels (public and private)



Ilocos Region

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

La Union – all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan Bayambang – all levels (public and private) Calasiao – all levels (public and private) Dagupan City – all levels (public and private) Lingayen – all levels (public and private) Mangaldan – all levels (public and private) Pozorrubio – all levels (public and private)



VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com