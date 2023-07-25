Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, due to Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, July 26, due to Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
  • Isabela
    • Echague – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
  • Cavite province
    • Imus City – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
  • La Union – all levels (public and private)
  • Pangasinan
    • Bayambang – all levels (public and private)
VISAYAS
Western Visayas

