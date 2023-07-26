WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 27, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, July 27, 2023, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, July 27, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Rizal
- Montalban – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Angeles City – all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Apayao
- Calanasan – all levels (public and private)
- Benguet
- La Trinidad – all levels (public and private)
- Baguio City – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
- La Union – all levels (public and private)
- Pangasinan
- Calasiao – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
