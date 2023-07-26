Philippines
Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 27, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, July 27, 2023, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, July 27, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
  • Cagayan – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
  • Rizal
    • Montalban – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Apayao
    • Calanasan – all levels (public and private)
  • Benguet
  • Baguio City – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
  • La Union – all levels (public and private)
  • Pangasinan
    • Calasiao – all levels (public and private)
  • Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

southwest monsoon

Typhoon Egay