WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, July 27, 2023, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, July 27, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Rizal Montalban – preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Central Luzon

Angeles City – all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Apayao Calanasan – all levels (public and private)

Benguet La Trinidad – all levels (public and private)

Baguio City – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

La Union – all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan Calasiao – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com