WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 28, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, July 28, 2023, in the wake of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, July 28, in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Central Luzon

Pampanga San Fernando City – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com