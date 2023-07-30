WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 31, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 31, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the lingering impact of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 31, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (Khanun).

Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Central Luzon

Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga Candaba – all levels (public and private)

Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Calasiao – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com