WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 31, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 31, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the lingering impact of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri)
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 31, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (Khanun).
Recovery efforts also continue following the onslaught of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), and floods have yet to subside in parts of Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Central Luzon
- Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga
- Candaba – all levels (public and private)
- Olongapo City – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Calasiao – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
